Coronavirus in West Virginia: 34th death, 19 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 34th death due to the coronavirus was reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday.

The victim was an 88-year-old female from Jackson County.

We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state. Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

19 additional positive cases were also confirmed, expanding the total to 1,045 in the Mountain State, as of April 26.

In the Ohio Valley, a fourth COVID-19 case was announced in Brooke County.

The increase in the number of lab reports Sunday is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (38), Calhoun (1), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (152), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (10), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (99), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (13), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

