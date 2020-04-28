Coronavirus in West Virginia: 38th death confirmed, nears 1,100 positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the state’s 38th death due to the coronavirus Tuesday evening.
The victim was a 50-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
With sadness, we report another life lost to this disease.Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Health officials also reported 16 new positive cases. That increases the overall total to 1,095 confirmed in the Mountain State.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (103), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).
