Coronavirus In West Virginia: 394 new coronavirus cases; 3 COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 4, 2020, there have been 803,971 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,987 total cases and 472 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, and an 87-year old female from Cabell County. “Deepest sympathies are extended to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are currently 5.663 active cases in West Virginia.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (193), Berkeley (1,763), Boone (431), Braxton (77), Brooke (262), Cabell (1,611), Calhoun (37), Clay (69), Doddridge (73), Fayette (812), Gilmer (64), Grant (202), Greenbrier (225), Hampshire (158), Hancock (251), Hardy (110), Harrison (700), Jackson (435), Jefferson (667), Kanawha (3,937), Lewis (126), Lincoln (276), Logan (811), Marion (439), Marshall (478), Mason (188), McDowell (143), Mercer (838), Mineral (272), Mingo (696), Monongalia (2,417), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (196), Ohio (683), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (74), Preston (238), Putnam (1,040), Raleigh (899), Randolph (449), Ritchie (62), Roane (116), Summers (157), Taylor (177), Tucker (68), Tyler (62), Upshur (293), Wayne (642), Webster (38), Wetzel (240), Wirt (59), Wood (798), Wyoming (384).

West Virginia Goveenor, Jim Justice, is scheduled to give a coronavirus briefing at 1 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.