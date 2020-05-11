Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: positive test results at 2.15 %

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 11, 2020, there have been 63,469 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,366 positive, 62,103 negative and 54 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

Gov. Justice will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1:00 PM

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter