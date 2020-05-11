Coronavirus In West Virginia: positive test results at 2.15 %

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 11, 2020, there have been 63,469 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,366 positive, 62,103 negative and 54 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

Gov. Justice will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1:00 PM

