Coronavirus In West Virginia: 5 new COVID-19 related deaths; 215 positive cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 21, 2020, there have been 695,527 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,734 total cases and 413 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, and an 89-year old female from Cabell County. “I’m sorry to report that we have lost another five West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

There are currently 5,106 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505), Wyoming (187).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will give a coronavirus briefing at 12:30 PM today.

