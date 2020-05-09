Coronavirus in West Virginia: 53rd death reported, 12 positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed another coronavirus-related death Saturday morning.
A 70-year-old male from Kanawha County which marks the 53rd death in the state.
As we learn of yet another death to this pandemic, we extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family.Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary
The DHHR also reported 12 additional cases in West Virginia. 1,335 state residents have tested positive for the virus, as of 10 a.m.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (186), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (32), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (181), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (5), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
