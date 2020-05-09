Coronavirus in West Virginia: 53rd death reported, 12 positive cases

DALLAS (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday got his hair cut at a Dallas salon that became a rallying cry for conservative protests against coronavirus lockdown orders in Texas after the owner refused to shut down and ultimately went to jail.

Cruz, who spent two weeks in self-isolation in March after saying he came into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, said he flew up from Houston to get his first haircut in three months at Salon à la Mode. He did so one day after its owner, Shelley Luther, walked out of jail after a court ordered her released.