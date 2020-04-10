Coronavirus in WV: 574 total have tested positive; Justice declares Ohio County hotspot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A total of 574 state residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, as of Friday, April 10.

The new statistics were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at 5 p.m.

Of the 15,101 tested for the coronavirus, results have come back negative for 14,527 residents in the Mountain State.

Gov. Jim Justice did not announce any new deaths during his Friday briefing on COVID-19. However, the governor did sign an executive order, declaring Ohio County and three others as hotstops for the coronavirus.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (3), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (3), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

