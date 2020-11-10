Coronavirus In West Virginia: 6 deaths from Northern Panhandle; 511 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 10, 2020, there have been 861,038 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 29,316 total cases and 546 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Boone County, a 75-year old female from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Wetzel County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old female from Summers County.

“With a heavy heart, we share the solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to take an active role to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (233), Berkeley (1,965), Boone (468), Braxton (90), Brooke (305), Cabell (1,863), Calhoun (41), Clay (75), Doddridge (82), Fayette (857), Gilmer (119), Grant (219), Greenbrier (264), Hampshire (184), Hancock (296), Hardy (125), Harrison (786), Jackson (463), Jefferson (770), Kanawha (4,245), Lewis (168), Lincoln (312), Logan (853), Marion (495), Marshall (619), Mason (207), McDowell (175), Mercer (931), Mineral (371), Mingo (767), Monongalia (2,566), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (225), Ohio (828), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (77), Preston (280), Putnam (1,174), Raleigh (1,000), Randolph (500), Ritchie (72), Roane (123), Summers (178), Taylor (187), Tucker (71), Tyler (89), Upshur (314), Wayne (700), Webster (43), Wetzel (282), Wirt (59), Wood (1,166), Wyoming (443).