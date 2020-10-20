Coronavirus In West Virginia: 9 COVID-19 related deaths; 226 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 20, 2020, there have been 690,803 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,519 total cases and 408 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Clay County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Brooke County, and an 86-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we have surpassed 400 deaths of beloved West Virginia family members, friends, and neighbors, we must honor them by combatting this disease with all in our power,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes wearing a mask, keeping socially distant, and using good hygiene.”

There are currently 5,113 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,443), Boone (302), Braxton (43), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,212), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (66), Fayette (722), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (161), Hampshire (119), Hancock (194), Hardy (102), Harrison (625), Jackson (358), Jefferson (532), Kanawha (3,360), Lewis (66), Lincoln (217), Logan (716), Marion (359), Marshall (255), Mason (166), McDowell (106), Mercer (588), Mineral (205), Mingo (518), Monongalia (2,236), Monroe (205), Morgan (104), Nicholas (174), Ohio (462), Pendleton (72), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (179), Putnam (802), Raleigh (674), Randolph (380), Ritchie (32), Roane (91), Summers (81), Taylor (164), Tucker (56), Tyler (24), Upshur (226), Wayne (507), Webster (25), Wetzel (93), Wirt (30), Wood (504), Wyoming (183).