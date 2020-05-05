Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cases rise, but percentages remain low

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

As of 10 a.m., on May 5, 2020, West Virginia has received 54,823 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,238 positive cases, 53,585 negative tests and 50 deaths, according to the WV DHHR. The Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results is being reported at 2.26%

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will bereported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (18), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (169), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (9), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.