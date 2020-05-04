Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cumulative Percent Positive remains under 3%

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. West Virginia’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results continues to remain under 3%, coming in at 2.27% this morning.

As of 10:00 a.m., on May 4, 2020, the WV DHHR is reporting 53,239 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,206 positive cases, 52,033 negative tests, 611 recoveries and 50 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (5), Berkeley (161), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (131), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (19), Mingo (2), Monongalia (106), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.