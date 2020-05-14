Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll climbs to 60

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results rate is being reported by the WV DHHR as 2.08%.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, the WV DHHR says the state has received 68,713 laboratory results for COVID-19, with totals of 1,427 positive cases, 67,286 negative tests, 855 recoveries and 60 deaths.

DHHR confirmed the death of an 81-year old female from Jackson County. “We send our condolences to the family for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the state says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (95), Kanawha (198), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

Gov. Justice will hold his daily coronavirus briefing at 1:00 PM today.

