Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 1 new death from Marshall County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 26, 2020, there have been 734,967 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,223 total cases and 424 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 87-year old female from Marshall County. “Our heart goes out to this West Virginian and her family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue taking every precaution to slow the spread of this horrible disease.”

There are 5,031 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (175), Berkeley (1,534), Boone (339), Braxton (62), Brooke (214), Cabell (1,354), Calhoun (34), Clay (60), Doddridge (70), Fayette (762), Gilmer (64), Grant (188), Greenbrier (181), Hampshire (125), Hancock (214), Hardy (105), Harrison (644), Jackson (378), Jefferson (567), Kanawha (3,564), Lewis (79), Lincoln (236), Logan (748), Marion (371), Marshall (290), Mason (174), McDowell (117), Mercer (704), Mineral (212), Mingo (564), Monongalia (2,290), Monroe (241), Morgan (141), Nicholas (185), Ohio (514), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (68), Preston (199), Putnam (842), Raleigh (761), Randolph (410), Ritchie (36), Roane (100), Summers (103), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (243), Wayne (562), Webster (29), Wetzel (171), Wirt (45), Wood (543), Wyoming (251).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will give his coronavirus briefing at 12:30 PM

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.