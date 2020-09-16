Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 10 new COVID-19 related deaths; 220 new cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 16, 2020, there have been 493,568 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,196 total cases and 290 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Mason County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County. “Today’s reporting of ten West Virginians is a painful reminder of the continuing threat of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathy to the families impacted by these deaths.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (39), Berkeley (911), Boone (185), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (677), Calhoun (22), Clay (32), Doddridge (17), Fayette (492), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (116), Hampshire (97), Hancock (139), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (235), Jefferson (410), Kanawha (2,083), Lewis (38), Lincoln (145), Logan (555), Marion (246), Marshall (145), Mason (129), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (154), Mingo (324), Monongalia (1,768), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (75), Ohio (340), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (441), Raleigh (449), Randolph (231), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (31), Taylor (115), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (325), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (342), Wyoming (83).

There are currently 3,236 active cases in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will give his COVID-19 briefing today at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.