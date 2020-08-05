Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 108 positive cases in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 5, 2020, there have been 302,443 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,159 total cases and 124 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (30/0), Berkeley (643/27), Boone (92/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (353/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (134/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (88/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (75/0), Hancock (102/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (203/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (843/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (75/0), Logan (162/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (51/0), McDowell (47/1), Mercer (173/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (151/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (262/1), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (8/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (200/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (54/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (192/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (24/0).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will provide his latest coronavirus briefing to residents of the Mountain State at 1 PM.

