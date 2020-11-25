Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 13 COVID-19 related deaths; 967 positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 25, 2020, there have been 1,063,597 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 43,050 total cases and 695 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Mineral County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Marshall County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Marshall County, and an 80-year old male from Cabell County.

“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, utilizing free COVID-19 testing, and when possible, staying home.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (375), Berkeley (2,874), Boone (603), Braxton (104), Brooke (587), Cabell (2,695), Calhoun (63), Clay (107), Doddridge (112), Fayette (1,076), Gilmer (196), Grant (310), Greenbrier (414), Hampshire (295), Hancock (591), Hardy (227), Harrison (1,200), Jackson (680), Jefferson (1,233), Kanawha (5,400), Lewis (228), Lincoln (401), Logan (1,015), Marion (776), Marshall (1,080), Mason (383), McDowell (600), Mercer (1,264), Mineral (1,084), Mingo (947), Monongalia (3,143), Monroe (352), Morgan (245), Nicholas (315), Ohio (1,403), Pendleton (101), Pleasants (84), Pocahontas (115), Preston (505), Putnam (1,776), Raleigh (1,465), Randolph (660), Ritchie (139), Roane (158), Summers (260), Taylor (290), Tucker (117), Tyler (132), Upshur (462), Wayne (949), Webster (54), Wetzel (381), Wirt (94), Wood (2,281), Wyoming (649).