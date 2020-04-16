Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 13th death in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 4:30 p.m., on April 16, 2020, there have been 18,306 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 739 positive, 17,567 negative and 13 deaths.
The 13th COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year old female from Berkeley County. “Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (37), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1)
