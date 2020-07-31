Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 182 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE: Gov. Justice says during his COVID-19 briefing that WV had a record number day in cases with 182 positives.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 31, 2020, there have been 281,451 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,578 total cases and 116 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 98-year old male from Raleigh County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (620/22), Boone (75/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (303/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (125/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (66/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (71/0), Hancock (93/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (178/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (776/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (59/0), Logan (131/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (120/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (136/0), Mineral (105/2), Mingo (115/2), Monongalia (869/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (246/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (157/1), Raleigh (159/5), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (177/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (21/0).