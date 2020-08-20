Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 181 new positive COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 20, 2020, there have been 377,537 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,982 total cases and 166 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov has been updated to include the school alert system, a 7-day trend and a cumulative summary among many other features.