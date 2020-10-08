Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 186 new positive cases; 1 COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 8, 2020, there have been 609,111 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,325 total cases and 370 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 78-year old male from Kanawha County. “As many of us have grown tired of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant in our prevention efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to this gentleman’s family.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (118), Berkeley (1,161), Boone (263), Braxton (15), Brooke (125), Cabell (941), Calhoun (29), Clay (44), Doddridge (39), Fayette (670), Gilmer (50), Grant (165), Greenbrier (139), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (486), Jackson (306), Jefferson (467), Kanawha (2,994), Lewis (43), Lincoln (193), Logan (679), Marion (312), Marshall (188), Mason (152), McDowell (96), Mercer (445), Mineral (180), Mingo (419), Monongalia (2,124), Monroe (157), Morgan (68), Nicholas (129), Ohio (396), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (165), Putnam (658), Raleigh (581), Randolph (284), Ritchie (16), Roane (61), Summers (61), Taylor (151), Tucker (42), Tyler (18), Upshur (150), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (15), Wood (396), Wyoming (132).