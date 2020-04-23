Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms two more deaths in Mountain State; 31 total

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 23, 2020, there have been 29,116 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 981 positive, 28,135 negative and 31 deaths.

Two additional deaths confirmed by DHHR are an 85-year old male from Wayne County and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County. “We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (127), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (8), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (5), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).