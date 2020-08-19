Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 70 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 19, 2020, there have been 369,546 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,801 total cases and 166 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Cabell County and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County. “Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect each other.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (47).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide his COVID-19 briefing today at 1 PM.

If you want to watch the briefing, you can do so on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.