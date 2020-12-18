Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 20 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,266 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 18, 2020, there have been 1,365,174 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 69,751 total cases and 1,091 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Monroe County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 17-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 46-year old male from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 95-year old female from Wyoming County, and an 84-year old female from Wood County.

“Today is another hard day as West Virginians cope with the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993), Wyoming (995).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will give his coronavirus briefing at 11:30 AM.

