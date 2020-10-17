Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms 221 new COVID-19 cases; 3 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 17, 2020, there have been 671,463 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,801 total cases and 399 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and a 59-year old female from Cabell County. “As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch. “It is our duty to protect our family members and neighbors. We extend our condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tucker County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Kanawha, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, and Wayne counties.

Events will be held Sunday, October 18 in Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, and Wood counties.

Berkeley County, October 18, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Clay County, October 18, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Gilmer County, October 18, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 North Lewis Street, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

Marshall County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, October 18, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Wood County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Parkersburg High School (back lot), 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.