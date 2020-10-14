Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 263 new virus cases; 4 new COVID-19 related deaths

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 14, 2020, there have been 648,771 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,818 total cases and 391 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old male from Summers County. “Let’s honor the lives of these West Virginians by remembering their contributions to our state and most importantly by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and following the safety guidelines,” said Bill J. Crouch DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are currently 4,612 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (154), Berkeley (1,301), Boone (276), Braxton (26), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (31), Clay (48), Doddridge (59), Fayette (695), Gilmer (57), Grant (177), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (99), Harrison (573), Jackson (334), Jefferson (488), Kanawha (3,170), Lewis (58), Lincoln (199), Logan (697), Marion (333), Marshall (221), Mason (154), McDowell (99), Mercer (488), Mineral (192), Mingo (467), Monongalia (2,183), Monroe (170), Morgan (83), Nicholas (158), Ohio (421), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (732), Raleigh (623), Randolph (351), Ritchie (20), Roane (79), Summers (67), Taylor (156), Tucker (49), Tyler (24), Upshur (191), Wayne (460), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (437), Wyoming (144).

West Virginia Goveenor, Jim Justice, will give a coronavirus briefing today at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.