Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 274 new positive cases 2 COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 13, 2020, there have been 644,019 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,555 total cases and 387 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Cabell County and an 85-year old male from Kanawha County. “We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are currently 4,687 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426), Wyoming (143).