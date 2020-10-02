Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 283 new virus cases; 1 COVID-19 related death

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 2, 2020, there have been 576,026 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,307 total cases and 355 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old male from Marion County. “We regret to report another death of a fellow West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences.”

There are currently 4,153 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide his COVID-19 briefing today at 11:30 AM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.