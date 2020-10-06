Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 COVID-19 related deaths; 194 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 6, 2020, there have been 599,040 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,936 total cases and 364 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, and a 72-year old male from Cabell County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves further loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (109), Berkeley (1,118), Boone (259), Braxton (13), Brooke (123), Cabell (914), Calhoun (28), Clay (37), Doddridge (35), Fayette (662), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (155), Hardy (95), Harrison (464), Jackson (295), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,930), Lewis (41), Lincoln (189), Logan (664), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (149), McDowell (96), Mercer (449), Mineral (178), Mingo (410), Monongalia (2,115), Monroe (155), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (384), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (641), Raleigh (567), Randolph (280), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (147), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (127), Wayne (426), Webster (9), Wetzel (64), Wirt (12), Wood (384), Wyoming (130).