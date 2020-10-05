Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 114 new cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 5, 2020, there have been 596,040 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,742 total cases and 361 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Putnam County. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (101), Berkeley (1,103), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (119), Cabell (905), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (657), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (451), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,910), Lewis (41), Lincoln (188), Logan (652), Marion (303), Marshall (186), Mason (148), McDowell (96), Mercer (439), Mineral (177), Mingo (399), Monongalia (2,108), Monroe (151), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (381), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (630), Raleigh (563), Randolph (270), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (145), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (421), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (130).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his coronavirus briefing today at 12:30 PM.

