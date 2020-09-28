Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 164 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 28, 2020, there have been 552,844 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,512 total cases and 337 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old male from Berkeley County. “Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer and Hancock counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide a COVID-19 briefing today at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.