Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new deaths; 145 new positive cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 26, 2020, there have been 409,429 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,540 total cases and 190 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, and a 72-year old female from Mercer County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (777), Boone (131), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (501), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (195), Gilmer (18), Grant (138), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (259), Jackson (194), Jefferson (332), Kanawha (1,281), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (134), Mason (91), McDowell (72), Mercer (284), Mineral (131), Mingo (222), Monongalia (1,072), Monroe (91), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (254), Raleigh (331), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (232), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (297), Wyoming (55).

There are currently 1,749 active cases in WV.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his COVID-19 briefing today at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.