Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new deaths related to COVID-19; 187 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 28, 2020, there have been 419,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,824 total cases and 202 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Logan County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County. “We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide his COVID-19 press briefing today at 12:30 PM

