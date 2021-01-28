Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 30 COVID-19 related deaths; 787 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 28, 2021, there have been 1,882,860 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 118,562 total cases and 1,983 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Mercer County, a 57-year old female from Preston County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 70-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, and a 72-year old female from Fayette County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,094), Berkeley (8,762), Boone (1,411), Braxton (745), Brooke (1,884), Cabell (6,936), Calhoun (209), Clay (342), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,341), Gilmer (562), Grant (981), Greenbrier (2,205), Hampshire (1,362), Hancock (2,451), Hardy (1,187), Harrison (4,384), Jackson (1,580), Jefferson (3,270), Kanawha (10,920), Lewis (823), Lincoln (1,118), Logan (2,349), Marion (3,255), Marshall (2,740), Mason (1,519), McDowell (1,220), Mercer (3,864), Mineral (2,455), Mingo (1,896), Monongalia (6,944), Monroe (876), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,036), Ohio (3,334), Pendleton (545), Pleasants (764), Pocahontas (554), Preston (2,392), Putnam (3,778), Raleigh (4,038), Randolph (2,173), Ritchie (553), Roane (460), Summers (659), Taylor (996), Tucker (449), Tyler (563), Upshur (1,462), Wayne (2,318), Webster (245), Wetzel (987), Wirt (325), Wood (6,442), Wyoming (1,544).