Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 323 positive cases; 5 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 22, 2020, there have been 704,001 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,057 total cases and 418 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old female from Hancock County, and an 80-year old male from Brooke County.

There are currently 4,473 active cases in the Mountain State.

“The loss of five additional lives is difficult to report,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513), Wyoming (202).