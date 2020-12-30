Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 34 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,452 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 30, 2020, there have been 1,479,263 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 84,225 total cases and 1,318 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Hancock County, 90-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Ohio County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from McDowell County, a 93-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Summers County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio, and a 46-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The toll this virus has taken on our state also weighs heavily on our medical providers,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we remember each life and each family, we also remember those fighting to save them.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (744), Berkeley (6,202), Boone (1,053), Braxton (285), Brooke (1,387), Cabell (5,111), Calhoun (128), Clay (258), Doddridge (240), Fayette (1,695), Gilmer (391), Grant (755), Greenbrier (1,436), Hampshire (966), Hancock (1,821), Hardy (761), Harrison (2,898), Jackson (1,142), Jefferson (2,324), Kanawha (8,506), Lewis (516), Lincoln (733), Logan (1,630), Marion (1,768), Marshall (2,027), Mason (1,014), McDowell (952), Mercer (2,713), Mineral (2,085), Mingo (1,417), Monongalia (5,269), Monroe (618), Morgan (637), Nicholas (645), Ohio (2,480), Pendleton (284), Pleasants (564), Pocahontas (351), Preston (1,635), Putnam (2,925), Raleigh (2,655), Randolph (1,131), Ritchie (339), Roane (295), Summers (428), Taylor (678), Tucker (321), Tyler (353), Upshur (900), Wayne (1,682), Webster (146), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,871), Wyoming (1,155).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will give his coronavirus briefing at 12:00 PM.

