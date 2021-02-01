Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 4 COVID-19 related deaths; 424 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 1, 2021, there have been 1,926,680 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,425 total cases and 2,028 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 93-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Wood County.

“We send our deepest condolences to these families as they navigate the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill. J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will give his coronavirus briefing at 12:00 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com