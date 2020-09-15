Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 4 new COVID related deaths; 156 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 15, 2020, there have been 490,342 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,976 total cases and 280 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County and a 91-year old female from Kanawha County. “The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are currently 3,160 active cases in WV according to the DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (37), Berkeley (890), Boone (182), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (665), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (481), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (115), Hampshire (96), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (322), Jackson (231), Jefferson (409), Kanawha (2,035), Lewis (38), Lincoln (144), Logan (549), Marion (246), Marshall (143), Mason (128), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (153), Mingo (304), Monongalia (1,745), Monroe (144), Morgan (46), Nicholas (72), Ohio (334), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (416), Raleigh (443), Randolph (230), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (28), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (323), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (339), Wyoming (82).

Gov. Justice plans to give an emergency briefing at 11 AM to discuss the color coded map.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.