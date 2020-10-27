Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 483 COVID-19 cases; 8 new coronavirus deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 27, 2020, there have been 742,191 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,706 total cases and 432 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, and a 54-year old male from Raleigh County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

There are currently 4,428 active cases in The Mountain State

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580), Wyoming (256).