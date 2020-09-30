Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 5 new COVID-19 related deaths; 156 new cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 30, 2020, there have been 561,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,848 total cases and 350 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County. “As we recognize and honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also extend our sincere condolences to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (81), Berkeley (1,025), Boone (232), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (852), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (27), Fayette (630), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (128), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (392), Jackson (271), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,747), Lewis (38), Lincoln (172), Logan (622), Marion (285), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (427), Mineral (174), Mingo (385), Monongalia (2,049), Monroe (151), Morgan (56), Nicholas (112), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (583), Raleigh (528), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (53), Summers (55), Taylor (129), Tucker (35), Tyler (16), Upshur (87), Wayne (406), Webster (7), Wetzel (58), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (119).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide a COVID-19 briefing today at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.