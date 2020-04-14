Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 640 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Mountain State

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 14, 2020, there have been 17,038 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 640 positive, 16,398 negative and nine deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (100), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (25), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (21), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold a daily COVID-19 press briefing at 1 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com