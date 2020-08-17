Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 68 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 17, 2020, there have been 360,669 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,632 total cases and 160 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (738), Boone (120), Braxton (8), Brooke (77), Cabell (459), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (168), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (89), Hancock (114), Hardy (63), Harrison (245), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (362), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (74), McDowell (67), Mercer (243), Mineral (127), Mingo (202), Monongalia (992), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (225), Raleigh (304), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (81), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (39), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (48).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide his COVID-19 update at 12:30 PM today.

If you want to watch the briefing, you can do so on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

