Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 7 COVID-19 related deaths; 402 cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 29, 2020, there have been 757,923 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,466 total cases and 443 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year old male from Kanawha County. “Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

There are currently 4,747 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (185), Berkeley (1,615), Boone (381), Braxton (67), Brooke (237), Cabell (1,453), Calhoun (36), Clay (64), Doddridge (71), Fayette (786), Gilmer (64), Grant (194), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (133), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (660), Jackson (388), Jefferson (603), Kanawha (3,683), Lewis (94), Lincoln (253), Logan (770), Marion (391), Marshall (341), Mason (178), McDowell (126), Mercer (762), Mineral (223), Mingo (609), Monongalia (2,316), Monroe (257), Morgan (151), Nicholas (188), Ohio (560), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (30), Pocahontas (70), Preston (200), Putnam (884), Raleigh (825), Randolph (419), Ritchie (41), Roane (111), Summers (119), Taylor (168), Tucker (64), Tyler (35), Upshur (265), Wayne (595), Webster (32), Wetzel (183), Wirt (53), Wood (616), Wyoming (309).