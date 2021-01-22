Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 7 COVID-19 related deaths; 998 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 22, 2021, there have been 1,820,409 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 113,615 total cases and 1,856 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, and an 84-year old female from Pendleton County.

“Today was another hard day as people cope with the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These are not numbers. These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,037), Berkeley (8,381), Boone (1,355), Braxton (720), Brooke (1,828), Cabell (6,666), Calhoun (194), Clay (322), Doddridge (376), Fayette (2,230), Gilmer (542), Grant (939), Greenbrier (2,126), Hampshire (1,288), Hancock (2,379), Hardy (1,135), Harrison (4,180), Jackson (1,531), Jefferson (3,112), Kanawha (10,577), Lewis (760), Lincoln (1,079), Logan (2,198), Marion (3,054), Marshall (2,624), Mason (1,452), McDowell (1,173), Mercer (3,770), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,835), Monongalia (6,689), Monroe (845), Morgan (838), Nicholas (981), Ohio (3,200), Pendleton (512), Pleasants (740), Pocahontas (531), Preston (2,315), Putnam (3,631), Raleigh (3,855), Randolph (2,026), Ritchie (526), Roane (435), Summers (642), Taylor (940), Tucker (428), Tyler (534), Upshur (1,358), Wayne (2,188), Webster (225), Wetzel (941), Wirt (309), Wood (6,256), Wyoming (1,470).