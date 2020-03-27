Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 76 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening.

As of 10 PM. Thursday, March 26, there are currently 76 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

Berkeley (4)

Harrison (4)

Jackson (5)

Jefferson (4)

Kanawha (15)

Logan (1)

Marion (2)

Marshall (3)

Mason (1)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (24)

Ohio (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (2)

Raleigh (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wood (2)

DHHR says there are 43 pending cases with 1,779 negative cases.

Tests pending only includes those tests processed through the state public health lab.

Following surveillance from several identified cases, the official case count changed for Ohio and Preston counties by one less as they were found to not be the county of residence of these individuals.