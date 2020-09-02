Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 8 new COVID-19 related deaths; 135 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 2, 2020, there have been 441,396 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,642 total cases and 230 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old male from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, and an 88-year old male from Jackson County. “We regret to report more deaths of our fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost to this disease is heartbreaking. We send our sympathies to these families.”

There are currently 2,146 active cases in West Virginia according to the DHHR website.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (34), Berkeley (808), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (95), Cabell (555), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (365), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (272), Jackson (204), Jefferson (365), Kanawha (1,515), Lewis (33), Lincoln (123), Logan (501), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (109), McDowell (71), Mercer (318), Mineral (144), Mingo (250), Monongalia (1,209), Monroe (126), Morgan (37), Nicholas (53), Ohio (289), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (294), Raleigh (372), Randolph (227), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (259), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (309), Wyoming (67).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will give his COVID-19 related briefing at 12:30 PM today.