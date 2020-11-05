Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 8 new COVID-19 related deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 5, 2020, there have been 814,774 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 26,547 total cases and 480 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Wetzel County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, and a 90-year old female from Summers County.

“The loss of more West Virginians weighs heavily on our hearts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors. I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (195), Berkeley (1,794), Boone (439), Braxton (82), Brooke (263), Cabell (1,643), Calhoun (37), Clay (70), Doddridge (75), Fayette (827), Gilmer (71), Grant (203), Greenbrier (231), Hampshire (165), Hancock (253), Hardy (113), Harrison (711), Jackson (438), Jefferson (676), Kanawha (3,997), Lewis (132), Lincoln (285), Logan (821), Marion (445), Marshall (494), Mason (189), McDowell (153), Mercer (850), Mineral (294), Mingo (708), Monongalia (2,434), Monroe (273), Morgan (170), Nicholas (201), Ohio (719), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (74), Preston (249), Putnam (1,073), Raleigh (916), Randolph (452), Ritchie (65), Roane (117), Summers (160), Taylor (178), Tucker (68), Tyler (68), Upshur (293), Wayne (651), Webster (38), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (856), Wyoming (396).