Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 801 new positive cases; 3 COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 16, 2020, there have been 934,835 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 34,460 total cases and 585 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 80-year old female from Jefferson County. “As we recognize and honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also extend our sincere condolences to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are 10,377 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (264), Berkeley (2,259), Boone (509), Braxton (95), Brooke (386), Cabell (2,192), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (88), Fayette (959), Gilmer (175), Grant (242), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (207), Hancock (380), Hardy (157), Harrison (878), Jackson (559), Jefferson (978), Kanawha (4,723), Lewis (197), Lincoln (348), Logan (921), Marion (607), Marshall (806), Mason (254), McDowell (421), Mercer (1,062), Mineral (623), Mingo (834), Monongalia (2,786), Monroe (293), Morgan (210), Nicholas (261), Ohio (1,045), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (81), Preston (350), Putnam (1,402), Raleigh (1,132), Randolph (556), Ritchie (96), Roane (136), Summers (219), Taylor (221), Tucker (77), Tyler (107), Upshur (361), Wayne (809), Webster (47), Wetzel (322), Wirt (66), Wood (1,635), Wyoming (524).

Gov. Justice will be providing his coronavirus briefing today at 11: 00 AM