Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 9 new COVID-19 related deaths; 151 new positive cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 14, 2020, there have been 487,714 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,820 total cases and 275 deaths.

Align centerAlign right

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Kanawha County. “As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus by being thoughtful, responsible and safe,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (37), Berkeley (884), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (658), Calhoun (22), Clay (29), Doddridge (17), Fayette (475), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (135), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (229), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (2,019), Lewis (37), Lincoln (144), Logan (547), Marion (244), Marshall (140), Mason (125), McDowell (80), Mercer (380), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,715), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (69), Ohio (332), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (142), Putnam (403), Raleigh (423), Randolph (230), Ritchie (11), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (114), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (320), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

There are currently 3,184 active cases according to the WV DHHR.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide a COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 PM today.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.