Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 9 new COVID-19 related deaths; 726 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 28, 2020, there have been 1,456,625 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 81,436 total cases and 1,263 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, a 92-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year old male from Hampshire County.

“As we continue to see COVID-19 cases increase, it is important for us to remember the brave men and women in health care who are on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These heroes take care of our loved ones and provide comfort in a time of great need. Our sincere sympathies are expressed to these family for their loss.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (699), Berkeley (5,964), Boone (1,019), Braxton (275), Brooke (1,312), Cabell (4,945), Calhoun (124), Clay (252), Doddridge (236), Fayette (1,673), Gilmer (375), Grant (739), Greenbrier (1,368), Hampshire (926), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (734), Harrison (2,786), Jackson (1,110), Jefferson (2,249), Kanawha (8,360), Lewis (471), Lincoln (723), Logan (1,577), Marion (1,676), Marshall (1,891), Mason (980), McDowell (926), Mercer (2,622), Mineral (2,058), Mingo (1,379), Monongalia (5,110), Monroe (607), Morgan (629), Nicholas (628), Ohio (2,417), Pendleton (276), Pleasants (547), Pocahontas (338), Preston (1,586), Putnam (2,880), Raleigh (2,562), Randolph (1,054), Ritchie (328), Roane (283), Summers (406), Taylor (656), Tucker (303), Tyler (332), Upshur (836), Wayne (1,627), Webster (134), Wetzel (657), Wirt (210), Wood (4,735), Wyoming (1,106).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will give his coronavirus briefing at 11:00 AM.

