Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 9th death in state from Ohio County; 626 positive cases in WV

Coronavirus

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 13, 2020, there have been 16,655 residents tested for COVID-19, with 626 positive, 16,029 negative and nine deaths.

The ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year old male from Ohio County. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (97), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (29), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (18), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his daily coronavirus press briefing at 1 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page and online at WTRF.com

